Hoover High School Students surprise 10-year-old with trip to Walt Disney World

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Hoover High School raised enough money to send 10-year-old Jeremiah and his family on a trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Jeremiah was diagnosed with a type of bone cancer last year and as a result had his right leg amputated last fall. Students raised over $5,000 through various fundraisers to gift him a trip that will help him escape for a few days.

“Every year we hold a campaign for one student. We picked Jeremiah out of the school system this year because we didn’t have anyone in the school system. Students who are a part of the make a wish foundation can’t do thing that they want to do so we raise money for them and their families,” said student, Amyah Ellington.

Jeremiah was invited to Hoover High School for the surprise, but he thought he was a guest judge for “Hoover’s Got Talent.”

Four acts participated but when it was time to announce the winner, the student body all chimed in announcing that the real winner was Jeremiah and that he is going to Disney.

“To see the support throughout our school is really heartwarming. To see how many people care just for this one student and what we can do to change a life and things like that. It’s exciting,” said student, Clayton Wallace.

Jeremiah and his family will also get to go to Universal Studios and Seaworld.

