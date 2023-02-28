LawCall
Hoover High School Students surprise 10-year-old with trip to Walt Disney World

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Hoover High School raised enough money to send 10-year-old Jeremiah and his family on a trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Jeremiah was diagnosed with a type of bone cancer last year and as a result had his right leg amputated last fall. Students raised over $5,000 through various fundraisers to gift him a trip that will help him escape for a few days.

Jeremiah was invited to Hoover High School for the surprise, but he thought he was a guest judge for “Hoover’s Got Talent.”

Four acts participated but when it was time to announce the winner, the student body all chimed in announcing that the real winner was Jeremiah and that he is going to Disney.

Jeremiah and his family will also get to go to Universal Studios and Seaworld.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

