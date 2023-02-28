LawCall
Greene County EMS sees turnaround in fortunes, trending upward

Fully staffed, new equipment at Greene Co. EMS
By Bryan Henry
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A significant improvement these days with the Greene County Emergency Medical Service. It was just a few months ago when we brought you stories of how the EMS was in dire financial straits. Now, an apparent turnaround and upward trajectory.

It came down to the fact the community apparently came together as one and did what it needed to be done to make it work.

All this, according to Greene County EMS director Christopher Jones. Jones says a combination of grants, raising the billing rates, private donations from citizens.

Add it up and Greene County EMS now has 20 full-time and part-time employees. That compares to six last summer.

Also, the service currently has three ambulances and they’re about to get a fourth one.

“We’re trending upwards in my opinion, yes. But there are some things we still have issues with like we have gotten a lot of money from grants and donations. That’s great but we still have payroll and other things we have to meet every month but none of that grant money will pay for that. That’s where our billing comes in,” said Greene County EMS Director Christopher Jones.

Jones says in grants alone, he was able to receive around $100,000 for crucial equipment needed for the ambulances.

