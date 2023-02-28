LawCall
Former Blount County insurance agent accused of fraud

43-year-old Bret Chappell is accused of insurance fraud
43-year-old Bret Chappell is accused of insurance fraud(Blount County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A former insurance agent in Blount County was arrested Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 on charges related to fraudulent activities that caused more than $600,000 in losses.

43-year-old Bret Chappell, a licensed insurance agent previously employed by ALFA, was taken into custody by Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office deputies and booked into the Blount County Detention Center with no bond.

Chappell is charged with six felonies, including two counts of first-degree insurance fraud, two counts of first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly, and two counts of first-degree theft of property by deception.

Blount County Superintendent Rodney Green says Chappell was a volunteer girls basketball coach at Hayden H.S. He was not employed by the Blount Co. Board of Education.

