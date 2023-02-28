LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Foo Fighters Confirm Headlining Show in Pelham

Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters(Foo Fighters / RED MOUNTAIN ENTERTAINMENT)
By Hannah Crowe
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As promised, Foo Fighters have announced three new headline shows for 2023. The newly confirmed show dates include a performance at Pelham’s Oak Mountain Amphitheatre.

  • May 24 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
  • June 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
  • June 16 – Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

In addition to these dates, Foo Fighters will be touring festivals including Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, Harley-Davidson Homecoming and more.

Tickets for all three shows will be open to the public starting March 3 at 10 a.m. Pre-sales being February 28 at noon.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Mary Johnson Hammett
Gadsden woman charged with promoting prison contraband
Rachael “Ronnie” Attical
Bessemer Police safely locate missing 13 year old
Kevin Underwood
2 adults, 1 juvenile charged in Kimberly kidnapping case
A Birmingham resident is frustrated after watching a city worker throw debris onto his property.
Birmingham resident frustrated after watching city worker throw debris on his lawn

Latest News

Providers celebrated at United Way on Tuesday
United Way of Central Alabama celebrates quality STARS program
Delivery app to bring 200 new jobs to Birmingham
Delivery app to bring 200 new jobs to Birmingham
Dancing with our Stars
Dancing with our Stars annual fundraising event
Surprised with trip to Walt Disney World
Hoover High School Students surprise 10-year-old with trip to Walt Disney World