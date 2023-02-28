Foo Fighters Confirm Headlining Show in Pelham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As promised, Foo Fighters have announced three new headline shows for 2023. The newly confirmed show dates include a performance at Pelham’s Oak Mountain Amphitheatre.

May 24 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

June 16 – Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

In addition to these dates, Foo Fighters will be touring festivals including Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, Harley-Davidson Homecoming and more.

Tickets for all three shows will be open to the public starting March 3 at 10 a.m. Pre-sales being February 28 at noon.

