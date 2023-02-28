FIRST ALERT: Sunshine and warm temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We can temporarily say goodbye to the windy conditions today. We had a weak cold front move through bringing us some drier air from the north. The dry air has allowed our temperatures to cool into the 50s. It is a little cooler in northwest Alabama where temperatures have dropped into the mid to upper 40s. I would recommend a light jacket to start the day. You probably won’t need the jacket this afternoon as we warm up. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear to partly cloudy. We will likely remain dry today with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 70s around noon. We should see high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. The warm weather and windy conditions rapidly increased the pollen levels yesterday. Pollen levels will remain high, so you might want to avoid outdoor activities if you have seasonal allergies.

Severe Threat Wednesday (WBRC)

Strong Storms Possible Wednesday Evening: A stalled front to our south will likely lift northwards as a warm front tomorrow across the Southeast. As the warm front lifts northwards, rain chances will likely increase for areas along and north of I-20. The first half of Wednesday should start out dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Humidity levels will likely increase tomorrow giving way to a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. The best chance for rain will likely occur in the evening and overnight hours. With unstable air increasing across the Southeast, we can’t rule out a low-end risk for a strong or severe storm. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal risk- threat level 1 out of 5- for strong/severe storms across Central Alabama Wednesday. The main threats will be isolated damaging wind gusts, hail, and a low-end threat for an isolated tornado. The greatest severe threat will likely remain to our west in parts of Arkansas and northern Mississippi. Some of our short-range models hint that most of the storms could end up in North Alabama and southern Tennessee Wednesday evening. We will watch the latest trends and keep you updated on the forecast. Just make sure you have ways to receive weather information Wednesday night in case a storm becomes strong or severe.

Scattered Showers and Storms Thursday: Thursday will end up warm and muggy. We will likely see rain and storms early Thursday morning, but most of the rainy weather could lift to our north along the warm front. I think we’ll end up with a mostly cloudy sky Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chance around 50-60%. Thursday won’t be a washout, but I would recommend grabbing the umbrella. A severe threat will likely ramp up to our west Thursday. We could see a random strong storm Thursday afternoon/evening, but the main threat for severe storms will impact us Friday morning.

Severe Threat Thursday (WBRC)

Next Big Thing: The big story is the threat for severe weather Thursday into Friday across the Southeast. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting an enhanced risk - threat level 3 out of 5- for eastern Texas, southern half of Arkansas, Louisiana, and most of Mississippi. A slight risk -threat level 2 out of 5- has been issued for Central Alabama. The biggest threats Thursday will be damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. The greater dynamics for significant severe weather will likely remain west of us during the peak heating hours (in the enhanced risk). As the storms move east into Central Alabama Friday morning, we may lose some instability which could reduce our severe threat a little. I will note that this system has a lot of wind energy associated with it, so we will have to watch for a line of intense storms moving into our area capable of producing damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. I think our best chance to see severe storms will likely occur Friday morning and will exit by early Friday afternoon into Georgia. Just make sure you stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings Thursday night into early Friday afternoon. Friday will end up very windy with winds gusting over 40 mph at times. I would plan for another wind advisory across the area. Make sure you secure all outdoor furniture and trash cans by Thursday evening. Windy conditions will likely continue once the storms move out of our area. Friday afternoon will likely end up dry with decreasing cloud cover. Highs in the lower 70s.

Weekend Forecast: Once we get through Friday morning, the weekend will be very nice. I would plan for lower humidity values and cooler temperatures. Morning temperatures are forecast to drop into the low to mid 40s Saturday morning. Saturday will likely end up mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday morning could end up cooler with temperatures in the lower 40s. We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures will likely warm into the 70s next week with rain chances returning by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Enjoy the sunshine on this beautiful Tuesday-

