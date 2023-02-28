Falcons part ways with QB Marcus Mariota

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Falcons have released Marcus Mariota, the organization announced Tuesday.

Mariota was named the Falcons starting quarterback prior to the start of the 2022 season. It’s a spot he would hold for the next 13 games.

By the Falcons bye week in Week 14, Coach Arthur Smith announced that Mariota had been benched in favor of the untested rookie from Cincinnati, Desmond Ridder.

The move came with the Falcons still in contention for a playoff berth despite a 5-8 record and four losses in their past five games.

When Ridder was named the starter coming out of the Falcons bye week, Smith also announced that Mariota would be placed on injured reserve as he underwent a knee procedure.

With Mariota officially off the Falcons roster, the organization says filling the quarterback room becomes a top priority for the Falcons.

With the second-most cap space in the league and with significant draft capital to go along with it, the Falcons have every opportunity to fill out the quarterback room as they see fit. Does that mean Ridder is QB1 in 2023? Or is that a title someone else will hold? Someone the Falcons bring in via the draft, free agency or even a trade? We'll know more as the offseason continues. For the time being, though, we now know that Mariota will not be in that conversation as his time in Atlanta comes to a close.

