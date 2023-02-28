Delivery app to bring 200 new jobs to Birmingham

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The delivery app, ASAP, formerly known as Waitr, is looking to hire 200 new contract drivers in Birmingham.

ASAP is an online ordering technology platform using the “deliver anything ASAP” model, making it easy to order food, convenience, flowers, auto parts and more at your fingertips and get them delivered as soon as possible.

The company says flexible schedules are available for all drivers and, if hired, employees could start immediately.

The company offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders for enhanced safety for drivers and customers.

To apply, click on ‘Become a Driver’ at ASAP.com.

