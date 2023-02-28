Delivery app to bring 200 new jobs to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The delivery app, ASAP, formerly known as Waitr, is looking to hire 200 new contract drivers in Birmingham.

ASAP is an online ordering technology platform using the “deliver anything ASAP” model, making it easy to order food, convenience, flowers, auto parts and more at your fingertips and get them delivered as soon as possible.

The company says flexible schedules are available for all drivers and, if hired, employees could start immediately.

“We know the ability to work when and as much as you want, demand permitting, is often essential to the work-life balance. Gig work can supplement your income on your schedule,” said Bonnie Garrett, head of driver operations for ASAP. Research shows the gig economy is the fastest-growing part of the workforce.

The company offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders for enhanced safety for drivers and customers.

To apply, click on ‘Become a Driver’ at ASAP.com .

