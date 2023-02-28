Delivery app to bring 200 new jobs to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The delivery app, ASAP, formerly known as Waitr, is looking to hire 200 new contract drivers in Birmingham.
ASAP is an online ordering technology platform using the “deliver anything ASAP” model, making it easy to order food, convenience, flowers, auto parts and more at your fingertips and get them delivered as soon as possible.
The company says flexible schedules are available for all drivers and, if hired, employees could start immediately.
The company offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders for enhanced safety for drivers and customers.
To apply, click on ‘Become a Driver’ at ASAP.com.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.