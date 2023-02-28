LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Dancing with our Stars annual fundraising event

Dancing with our Stars
Dancing with our Stars(Melissa McClain, Red Magnolia Photography | Melissa McClain, Red Magnolia Photography)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pell City Line Dancers are presenting the 9th annual ‘Dancing with our Stars Event’ as St. Clair County’s biggest “stars” break it down on the dance floor.

Dancing with our Stars will be held in Pell City Saturday, March 4 from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at Pell City CEPA Building, CEPA.

The money raised from the event will help fund the building of a new training facility for the Pell City Police Department.

Dancing with our Stars annual fundraising event
Dancing with our Stars annual fundraising event(Five 16 Foundations)

There will be 97 dances in two categories: couples and groups. Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. The audience will vote by text for the Crowd Pleaser award.

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online at dancingwithourstarspc.com.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Mary Johnson Hammett
Gadsden woman charged with promoting prison contraband
Rachael “Ronnie” Attical
Bessemer Police safely locate missing 13 year old
Southside woman attacked
Southside woman attacked while bringing in garbage cans
A Birmingham resident is frustrated after watching a city worker throw debris onto his property.
Birmingham resident frustrated after watching city worker throw debris on his lawn

Latest News

11 students complained of illness Tuesday afternoon.
Several students get sick at Jones Valley K-8
Kevin Underwood
2 adults, 1 juvenile charged in Kimberly kidnapping case
Shawn Rounsavall
Atmore PD: Toddler dies after being left in car
Source: WBRC video
Improving early childhood education