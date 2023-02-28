PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pell City Line Dancers are presenting the 9th annual ‘Dancing with our Stars Event’ as St. Clair County’s biggest “stars” break it down on the dance floor.

Dancing with our Stars will be held in Pell City Saturday, March 4 from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at Pell City CEPA Building, CEPA.

The money raised from the event will help fund the building of a new training facility for the Pell City Police Department.

Dancing with our Stars annual fundraising event (Five 16 Foundations)

There will be 97 dances in two categories: couples and groups. Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. The audience will vote by text for the Crowd Pleaser award.

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online at dancingwithourstarspc.com.

