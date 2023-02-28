Cullman Co. Animal Control investigating poison cases after multiple dogs die

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County Animal Control is investigating multiple cases of animal poison after reported deaths.

Rodney Banister with Cullman County Animal Control tells WBRC that two dogs have died over the last few weeks and test results showed it was because of poisoning. He said they believe the two cases are connected, but are still working to figure out what kind of poison, and if it was intentional.

Both cases were found on County Road 222.

Banister said there is a third suspected case of deadly poisoning, another dog, but they would need lab results to confirm. Take a look at the picture in the video above: it’s a resident’s sign off of County Road 222, offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Two of the dogs were German Shepherds and Banister said depending on the potency of the poison, it doesn’t take much to severely hurt a large or small animal.

He said the land near County Road 222 should be safe now and they don’t suspect poison to be anywhere else. Banister said the best thing you can do to keep your dog safe is keep them at home.

“I’m a big proponent of keep your dogs confined to your property to where they can’t wander and cant get off into anything,” Banister said. “Keep a close watch on your dogs and keep them confined.”

Banister said it is illegal to poison domestic animals. He said symptoms of animal poisoning to look out for are if they are lethargic, unbalanced, or not behaving like themselves. He said take them to the vet immediately.

Call Cullman County Animal Control if you have any information at (256) 734-5448.

