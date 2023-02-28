LawCall
Chilton Co. residents being scammed by fake tag renewal website

Chilton Co. tag scam
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A new scam is targeting folks in Chilton County who are trying to renew their tags.

The scam could cost you now and later.

The Chilton County Tag Division posted the warning on Facebook. The scam website is similar to the county’s, but the URL is one letter different, which is how these scammers are getting people.

The “s” after renewal is missing from the scam website.

SCAM!! PLEASE BE AWARE! it has been brought to our attention that there’s a payment website very close to ours. It is...

Posted by Chilton County Tag Division on Monday, February 27, 2023

City officials say always go to Chilton County Revenue Commission website or Chilton County Commission website and click the tag link.

Another way to figure out if the website you are using is the correct one, always look in the top left-hand corner.

The county’s website is secure and will tell you it’s secure.

Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said, “I mean it’s sad but that’s all these people are out there doing, is to get money from you. It’s a scam,” Shearon said. “Anything you can do to protect yourself and verify what you’re doing, you’re going to be better off doing so.”

A link to the correct website is here.

