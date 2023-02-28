Birmingham resident frustrated after watching city worker throw debris on his lawn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man living in Birmingham says he is frustrated after seeing a city worker throw brush and debris from the street onto his property.

“I’ve been here 45 years and seen a lot of different crews come and go but I’ve never seen nothing like this before,” said William Clay.

He lives on Bush Boulevard and says he was confused when he first noticed the debris in his front lawn. He played back his home security footage to see what happened and was surprised by the video.

“That’s when I saw the city truck drive up and three of the employees got out,” he explained. “The lead man that was driving the truck came and started throwing it back up on the yard. Then he went back to the truck, got some gloves, and finished throwing it up on the yard.”

The incident happened Thursday afternoon, according to Clay, and he ended up cleaning the dead shrubs from his front yard on Friday because he takes pride in home.

“I really was shocked at what I was looking at,” said Clay. “If it happened one time and they got caught, it’s probably been going on a multiplicity of times and they never have gotten caught.”

Clay says he called the neighborhood president on Sunday about the incident who encouraged him to get in touch with the city: “They told me it didn’t matter.”

He says he simply wants someone to take responsibility for the mess he had to clean up.

“They’re being paid by the citizens of the City of Birmingham to give them some type of service and respect for the property that we do have,” said Clay. “We are kind of proud of our area and we like to keep it clean just like everyone else likes a clean neighborhood.”

Though the debris was cleaned up on Friday, a representative with the City of Birmingham said they sent someone to check out the area Monday. The full statement reads:

