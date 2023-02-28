Alabaster sales tax increase to go towards city improvements

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - City leaders in Alabaster taking a huge step as city council votes yes to increasing the cities sale tax from 9 cents to 10 cents.

This will allow the city to generate about $7 million in revenue to help finish up some of their big projects.

Next steps for the city are to report to the state and notify the businesses in Alabaster.

The sales tax will help with improving the city’s emergency services, with new ambulances and 9 additional firefighter EMTs.

The sales tax increase will also help with new turf for the Peanut Davenport Field, Larry Simmons stadium upgrades, the amphitheater stage in between City Hall and the senior center. As well as big projects like a bigger city library and new recreation center.

Which City Administrator Brian Binzer said, is all outlined in Alabaster’s Fast Forward plan.

“When the city administration asked for an increase in the sales tax, we have a specific plan that outlines what we want to accomplish,” Binzer said. “So, folks are going to be watching out these projects unfold, and we are excited to hit the ground running and get these underway.”

The sales tax increase will go into effect May 1.

