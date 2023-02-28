Alabaster City Council approves one-cent sales tax increase

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster City Council has voted in favor of a one-cent sales tax increase in the city following a public hearing.

The money generated by the new tax will be used for upgrades around the city like a new community recreation center and public safety enhancements.

Mayor Scott Brakefield said the next step is for the city to work with local businesses to implement the tax increase. They have a 60 day grace period to do so.

The current sales tax rate is 9%. The penny increase will fund what the City of Alabaster is calling the Alabaster Fast Forward program.

This is the first local sales tax increase in decades specifically funding capital projects in Alabaster.

The sales tax rate in the city was previously 9 percent, with 5 percent going to the state and Shelby County and 1 percent earmarked for Alabaster City Schools.

“This is completely to meet the needs and desires of our residents,” said Brakefield in a post on the City of Alabaster Facebook page. “For years, Alabaster City Schools has been meeting the needs of young families in our community, and this will allow the city to follow suit. With this additional funding, we will be able to construct a new library and address numerous transportation, recreation, health safety and quality of life issues for our residents.”

“Our population is growing and has been for quite some time. These projects will help Alabaster continue to be a destination community,” said Alabaster City Administrator Brian Binzer, also on the City of Alabaster Facebook page. “Our goal is to begin construction on the majority of these projects within the next two years.”

