2 adults, 1 juvenile charged in Kimberly kidnapping case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kimberly Police report three people have been charged for a kidnapping that happened Saturday, Feb. 25.

Charges were filed against two adults and one juvenile Monday evening, according to Kimberly Police. The juvenile is being charged as an adult, but their name is not being released.

Kevin Underwood of Birmingham is charged with Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, Robbery, Burglary and Receiving Stolen Property. Kenyatta Looney of Birmingham has been charged with Kidnapping, Robbery and Burglary. The juvenile is charged with Kidnapping, Robbery and Burglary, according to the Kimberly Police Department.

A full statement from the Kimberly Police Department reads:

“The event that took place on Saturday night was a random act of violence. The defendants showed the desperation that criminals will go to so they can illegally obtain what doesn’t belong to them . Even if that means following people back to their homes and committing acts of violence. Due to the integrity of the court case specific details will be withheld. The most important part to remember currently is to be not only be aware of your surrounds but also look out for those around you. If it does not look right or feel right call your local Law Enforcement.

We would like to thank the Warrior Police Department for their assistance as well as the District Attorney’s Office who has also been working with us since Saturday night on this case. We want the Criminals to know if you come to North Jefferson County to commit crimes, we will catch you and we will work alongside our partners to make sure that you are charged for the crimes you commit.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.