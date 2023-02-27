Talladega College looks to join NCAA

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega College is working to bring more sports, scholarships and exposure to campus by joining the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The school has applied to compete in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The college recently added sports like gymnastics, tumbling, men’s volleyball, and tennis, and leaders say working with the NCAA will give students more opportunities to train and reach their full potential.

“In every major decision that we make, we consider how the decision will impact on our students and how it aligns with our commitment to being a student-centered institution. NCAA Division ll shares our values and dedication to excellence in academics and sports,” said President Gregory J. Vincent. “After extensive research and careful consideration, we have determined that the NCAA would be an excellent fit for Talladega College.”

Currently, the college competes in the Southern States Athletic Conference, but Athletic Director Michael Grant says after doing some research, leaders realized it would be best for the school and student-athletes to return to the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic conference which is a Division II NCAA program.

Talladega College was a charter member that helped launch the SIAC program more than 100 years ago. They will explore a return to the SIAC membership for most of its current 18-competitive teams. Plans are underway to add at least three new sports teams.

“This is going to be great for us to add these new sports to our programs and just to have a chance to compete at that level. It’s a whole lot different when you’re out recruiting and you’re telling kids that you can have a chance to go to an NAIA school, or you want a chance to go to an NCAA Division II program. Nine times out of 10, they’re going to pick the NCAA Division II program.”

The school will expect a visit from the NCAA later this spring, and they will find out if they’ve been accepted into the program in June or July.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.