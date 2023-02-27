Suspect identified in Calera gas station shooting
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police have identified the man charged in a gas station shooting that left three people injured on Saturday.
Quashis Devon Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of discharging a gun into an occupied dwelling and tampering with evidence, according to the Shelby County Jail inmate listing.
Turner is being held on $1,000 bond.
