Suspect identified in Calera gas station shooting

Quashis Devon Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following a weekend...
Quashis Devon Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted murder following a weekend shooting at a Calera gas station.(Shelby County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police have identified the man charged in a gas station shooting that left three people injured on Saturday.

Quashis Devon Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of discharging a gun into an occupied dwelling and tampering with evidence, according to the Shelby County Jail inmate listing.

Turner is being held on $1,000 bond.

