Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden Administration’s plan to forgive student loans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Supreme Court is getting ready to hear arguments Tuesday on President Joe Biden’s plan to relieve student debt.

The plan impacts millions of Americans who could see their loans wiped away or reduced, if the justices allow it.

President Biden’s plan would forgive up to $20,000 of someone’s student loan debt.

But the fate of his plan lies with the Supreme Court.

“So essentially, they’re going to look at and say, ‘Okay, does the federal government have the authority to do this? If yes, why? If no, why not?’” said Senior Economist for LendingTree, Jacob Channel.

The Supreme Court is hearing two challenges to the plan.

One involves six Republican-led states that sued saying they would bear an unfair tax burden and be harmed financially if the program goes into effect.

The other involves a lawsuit filed by two students from Texas who don’t fully qualify for debt forgiveness.

“Plenty of arguments to go around, and over time, different judges heard these cases, different federal judges heard these cases. Some said, ‘Well, they don’t have any merits.’ A few did though say, ‘Actually, no this isn’t constitutional. The government doesn’t have the authority to do this.’ And low and behold it was appealed and appealed and eventually, it has now worked its way up to the Supreme Court,” Channel said.

Channel said it’s best to prepare for the worst and hope for the best when it comes to the Supreme Court ruling.

“Start budgeting to make those payments, know what those payment are, and if you can’t make the payments, get in touch and try to figure out if there are ways to help you make those payments,” Channel explained.

Student loan payments were paused in March 2020.

That will end 60 days after the case is resolved.

Channel recommends logging into your student loan account now to make plans for how you’ll start repaying.

