Stillman College student delivers final load to Selma storm survivors

Stillman College student Arick Evans (left) recently finished up his donation drive for Selma...
Stillman College student Arick Evans (left) recently finished up his donation drive for Selma tornado victims.(WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Stillman College senior Arick Evans delivered his final load of relief supplies to Selma this weekend.

As previously reported by WBRC on Monday, Evans, seen in the photo above wearing yellow, started collecting much-needed supplies for storm survivors in Selma after a tornado hammered the city on January 12.

Stillman College student Arick Evans (left) recently finished up his donation drive for Selma...
Stillman College student Arick Evans (left) recently finished up his donation drive for Selma tornado victims.(WBRC)

Evans had originally set February 1 as the deadline to accept supplies, but the donations kept coming so he extended until the end of the month.

He says he wanted to do something for Selma after remembering that deadly tornado in Tuscaloosa in 2011.

