Southside woman attacked while bringing in garbage cans

By Bria Chatman
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Southside woman is recovering after an attack Sunday night, Feb. 26, as she was retrieving her garbage cans. Police say it happened in the 6100 block of Riverhills Circle around 7:15 p.m. when a man approached the woman in a ski mask and proceeded to assault her.

“She saw him down the road, and as she was making her way back to her residence, he closed in on her,” said Captain Jay Freeman. “Obviously she saw that he was coming at her in an aggressive manner, so she tried to retreat to her residence, and then she fell to the ground when he started attacking her, and he tried to pull her pants down, and she did receive an injury to her leg.”

Thankfully, she was able to get away and she was transported to a local hospital. The victim was able to provide officers with a brief description of the suspect.

“According to the victim, the attacker had a ski mask on,” said Freeman. “Dark pants, dark shirt and dark tennis shoes. She identified that he possibly had blue eyes and was between 5′8 and 5′11.”

That’s all law enforcement has to work with, and now they are asking neighbors to check their security cameras and see if they notice anything unusual.

“This investigation is underway, and we would like to speak with anyone who notices anything suspicious or has any footage from their home security cameras - please don’t hesitate to reach out to us,” said Freeman.

Freeman said the victim is doing OK and recovering at home. He also says law enforcement is stepping up patrol in the area.

If you have any information about the incident, send an email to Jayfreeman@cityofsoutside.com.


