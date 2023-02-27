Man charged with capital murder in shooting death of his uncle

PICKENS CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the 24th Judicial Circuit’s DA’s announced Monday that a suspect has been charged with capital murder in relation to a deadly shooting that occurred Friday in Aliceville.

Police say 37-year-old Erick Dewyane Lindsey is charged with two counts of capital murder in the death of his uncle, 63-year-old Willie Lindsey Jr.

Authorities responded to a report of gunfire in the 90 block of County Road 87 during the early morning hours Friday. Upon arrival, police say they located Willie Lindsey deceased inside his residence.

“Our investigators quickly identified Erick Lindsey as the suspect and took him into custody without incident later Friday morning,” Sheriff Jordan Powell said. “The investigation remains ongoing, but we do not believe anyone else was involved. I’d like to thank the Aliceville Police Department, the Carrollton Police Department and the Coroner for responding to the scene and assisting in the investigation.”

Erick Lindsey is being held in the Pickens County Jail with no bond. He is charged with two counts of capital murder during the course of a burglary.

“I appreciate the efforts of the Sheriff’s Department and the assisting agencies and the hard work that they’ve put into this investigation,” 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin said. “We will continue to work with the Sheriff’s investigators throughout the investigation and begin preparing the cases for court to ensure justice for Mr. Willie Lindsey.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.