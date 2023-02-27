Man charged with capital murder in shooting death of his uncle
PICKENS CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the 24th Judicial Circuit’s DA’s announced Monday that a suspect has been charged with capital murder in relation to a deadly shooting that occurred Friday in Aliceville.
Police say 37-year-old Erick Dewyane Lindsey is charged with two counts of capital murder in the death of his uncle, 63-year-old Willie Lindsey Jr.
Authorities responded to a report of gunfire in the 90 block of County Road 87 during the early morning hours Friday. Upon arrival, police say they located Willie Lindsey deceased inside his residence.
Erick Lindsey is being held in the Pickens County Jail with no bond. He is charged with two counts of capital murder during the course of a burglary.
