Malcolm Hill returning to Squadron, team announces

Birmingham Squadron
Birmingham Squadron(Birmingham Squadron Instagram)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Malcolm Hill is returning to Birmingham after appearing in five games for the Chicago Bulls this season.

The Squadron announced on Monday that they have picked up Hill after he was waived by the Bulls on February 21.

Hill returns to Birmingham for the first time since the team’s inaugural season when he started in 12 games and scored 16.8 points per game.

Since leaving Birmingham, Hill played in three game for Atlanta and 16 for Chicago, averaging 1.3 points per game.

Hill was a four-star recruit out of Malcolm Hill High School in Belleville, Illinois. He was undrafted after leaving the University of Illinois in 2017.

Birmingham’s next game tips off on March 2 when the Squadron travel to take on Austin.

