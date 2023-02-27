Major internet upgrades on the way for Stillman College

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Happening now in Tuscaloosa, a major technological change is in the works at Stillman College.

A move that promises to make internet speed ‘10 times faster,’ according to school leaders, a federal grant worth nearly $3 million that will drastically improve internet connectivity for the entire campus.

Stillman College junior Keyshala Williams is more than pleased to hear the talk around campus of improving internet access, one that’s been a long time coming.

“It’s an awesome idea they’re doing this because we’ve been complaining to get this opportunity since my freshman year,” said Williams.

Stillman College professor Dr. Kevin Harris says the last major upgrade was more than a decade ago.

“It’s going to expand our broadband capabilities for our faculty and students to be able to use computer resources a lot faster,” said Dr. Harris.

Ten times faster, according to Dr. Harris, an upgrade that will benefit computer users far beyond campus.

“One of the things they’ll be able to do with our IT training center we’ll be able to serve as the hub for our community,” he said.

The grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration awarded the $2.7 million grant to overhaul Stillman’s fiber network and what an overhaul it will be. In addition to making internet access faster, the grant will also purchase 150 new computers for Stillman College.

“Those will help supplement some of our student use and also learning environment, training centers. This will be totally transformative,” said Dr. Harris.

Transformative and exciting for this campus of 700 students, much-improved and better technology for Stillman is on the way.

“More opportunities I guess. That’s how I feel,” Williams said.

Dr. Harris says the actual physical work of rewiring the campus has already started and should be completed by August.

