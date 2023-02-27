Leeds Police Chief says fewer overdoses are happening in city

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - The Leeds Police Department is staying busy by getting drugs off the street. Police arrested and charged at least four people with drug possession or drug distribution in just the last two weeks.

The chief says this is a big reason fewer overdoses are happening in the city.

“Whenever I first got here, every couple of days we would have someone OD’ing and now it’s like maybe once a week,” said Chief Paul Irwin. “We’ve been getting people that have been distributing drugs in and around Leeds for the last year and we’ve seen results. They’re either going somewhere else and selling or they’re just not using them here.”

The chief says sometimes people mix the synthetic opioid fentanyl with other drugs, making them more harmful.

“It can be someone that’s purchasing a marijuana cigarette,” he explains. “They may have fentanyl in it and they may cause them to lose their life.”

Chief Irwin says that’s why all drugs should be considered dangerous, because you never know what’s actually in them.

Whether it’s the drugs or the drug bust, he says officers are prepared with training, gloves, masks, and Narcan.

“We have it for our officers so if they get exposed to it,” said Chief Irwin. “That’s the thing. I’m worried about our officers everyday. When we do these search warrants, I’m usually on the tail-end to make sure that they’re safe because it scares me.”

Officers are putting their lives at risk nearly everyday to save others in the community.

The chief has one warning: “If you want to come to Leeds or near Leeds and we find you with these drugs, we’ll put you in jail because that makes our community safer. It protects our families and our kids.”

Chief Irwin says if you know of somebody selling drugs in or around the city, you should call police immediately.

