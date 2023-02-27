Lee County inmate dies in custody

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday at the Lee County Detention Center, an inmate was found unresponsive and has died.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3:50 p.m., corrections deputies found Korey Scott Smith,36, of Notasulga, unresponsive. Deputies and medical staff initiated CPR utilized an AED, and were assisted by responding OFD paramedics in an attempt to revive Smith, but they were unsuccessful.

Smith was booked in the detention center on Oct. 5, 2022, by the Opelika Police on possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia charges.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigation division was contacted to perform an independent investigation. This is a standard procedure involving an in-custody death.

Smith was transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a post-mortem examination.

When completed, the investigation findings will be provided to the Lee County District Attorney for presentation to a Grand Jury.

No further details are available at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.