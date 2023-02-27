Law enforcement officers recognized by Tuscaloosa Exchange Club

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A west Alabama civic group continued a tradition of recognizing law enforcement for protecting people and serving the community, bringing several groups together to do it.

The Tuscaloosa Exchange Club highlighted the best of law enforcement officers in the Tuscaloosa-area recently as the group hosted its annual officers of the year luncheon at Indian Hills Country Club.

Police officers from Northport, Tuscaloosa and University of Alabama were recognized along with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama State Troopers.

Each recipient received a plaque and recognition from their department of a job well done. Those individuals were celebrated for solving burglary and theft cases as well as saving someone who nearly drowned during a mental health crisis among other accomplishments.

“It’s been an experience every day. You have the high of highs and the low of lows. But when you surround yourself with the right people, the right officers it makes it a lot easier,” explained Garrett Jolly, Officer of the Year from the Northport Police Department.

“It’s great to know that the community is behind us,” added Investigator James Wallace, Officer of the Year for the Tuscaloosa Police Department. “And that they think of us to put on something like this.”

Other winners include Officer Albert Canzoneri with the University of Alabama Police Department, Chief Deputy Byron Waid with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department and Trooper Jonathan Collins of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

