HBCU SpringComing festival headed to Birmingham for second year

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are only a few weeks away from hosting a festival in Birmingham that celebrates the Historically Black Colleges and Universities or HBCU experiences. It’s called HBCU SpringComing and will have events, scholarships, panels, and service activities.

On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved $165,000 to help sponsor the event. City leaders say the money will be used for facilities, stages, lights, branding, and materials that students will use.

Last year, the festival brought in around $3.7 million for the city and this year, they’re hoping for it to be even bigger and better. Cornell Wesley, the Innovation and Economic Opportunity Director, said it could become an anchor event for Birmingham.

“The state of Alabama has 14 HBCUs, more than any other place in the country so again, we feel like Birmingham is the best position to embrace, support, and scale this opportunity here,” said Wesley.

HBCU SpringComing is March 17 through March 19 during March Madness. Wesley says this was planned strategically.

While some events are free at the festival, others are paid. You can see the different events and how much they are by clicking here.

