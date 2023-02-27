FIRST ALERT: Windy conditions and scattered showers Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! The big story today will be the wind. A wind advisory is in effect throughout the day until 6 PM for all of Central Alabama. Winds will likely come in from the southwest at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 35-40 mph. Make sure you secure your outdoor furniture this morning before the wind increases. Temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 50s in east Alabama. It’s a little warmer in west Alabama where temperatures are in the lower 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar shows us mostly cloudy with mostly dry conditions.

We are tracking a cold front to the west that produced a severe weather outbreak in parts of the Central United States yesterday. This system will continue to push to the east and produce showers and windy conditions across Alabama later today. The good news is that most of the energy from this storm system will move to our north, so we are not expecting any severe weather today. I would plan for a mostly cloudy sky today with highs climbing into the mid 70s. We will hold on to a 50% chance for showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm. The greatest chance for scattered showers will likely occur late this morning and into the afternoon hours. Most of the rain will be out of here by 8 PM. I wouldn’t expect a lot of rain to fall today. Most areas will end up with a tenth of an inch or less. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid 60s by 7 PM with only a 20% chance of a stray shower south of I-20.

Sunshine Returns Tuesday: Tuesday looks like our best weather day of the week! We will likely start tomorrow morning off in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We should enjoy a mostly sunny sky tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It won’t be windy tomorrow thankfully. We should see southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Severe Threat Wednesday (WBRC)

Rain and Storms Return Wednesday: The first half of Wednesday will likely start out mostly dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A warm front is forecast to lift to the north Wednesday producing showers and thunderstorms across Central Alabama. I would plan for a 40% chance for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Models are showing hints of some unstable air developing Wednesday evening, so we will introduce a small risk for an isolated strong or severe storm. The main threats Wednesday evening and Wednesday night will include heavy rainfall, strong winds, frequent lightning, and large hail. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will likely end up wet and stormy with temperatures only cooling down into the mid 60s.

Wet Thursday Morning: A warm front will continue to lift to the north Thursday. I think our best chance for rain and storms on Thursday will occur in the morning hours. By Thursday afternoon, we could see some breaks from the rain. Another round of rain and storms will likely develop late Thursday and continue into Friday morning. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 70s Thursday afternoon.

Severe Potential on Thursday (WBRC)

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the threat for strong and severe storms Thursday night into Friday morning. A strong and very dynamic weather system will develop across the Central United States. A strong area of low pressure will likely intensify and lift towards the Midwest Friday morning. We will likely end up southeast of the low where instability and wind shear is forecast to increase. The combination of these two ingredients will likely result in severe weather across the Southeast. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a severe threat for us Thursday into Friday. An enhanced risk has been issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and western Alabama for Thursday. The severe threat will then shift eastward into Georgia and the Carolinas Friday afternoon and evening. The main threats for us include damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and large hail. We will definitely need to be weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings Thursday night into Friday morning. It still remains too early to provide specific timing and threats for our area. Our models will continue to change and evolve over the next 48-72 hours. We will have a better handle on specific timing and impacts on Wednesday. By Friday afternoon, stormy weather will likely move out of our area with sunshine returning. We will likely see another wind advisory Thursday night into Friday as this system pushes through. Winds could be sustained at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind looks like our biggest threat Friday.

Cooler Temperatures this Weekend: The good news is that we will likely see a dry weekend. Temperatures will trend closer to average Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Both days should end up mostly sunny with lower humidity levels. The coldest temperatures will likely occur Saturday night when lows could dip into the mid to upper 30s.

