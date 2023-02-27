LawCall
Early Spring Pasta

Early Spring Pasta
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Early Spring Pasta

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound Angel Hair pasta
  • 1 red bell pepper, julienned
  • 1 yellow bell pepper, juliened
  • 2 shallots, sliced
  • 4 cloves garlic, sliced
  • 1 bunch asparagus tops, blanched
  • 1 bunch haricot vert, snapped
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 2 tbsp dill
  • 3 tbsp mint
  • 1/4 cup green onion
  • 4 oz grated parm
  • Juice of two lemons
  • Salt
  • Crushed red pepper flakes

Directions:

  1. Melt butter and warm oil in a pan. Add peppers and shallots and cook until translucent.
  2. Add garlic, asparagus and green beans. Cook for around two minutes.
  3. Add lemon juice and reduce slightly.
  4. Add dill, mint and green onion one minute before pasta is done. Add pasta directly from water to pan and toss with veggies and sauce.
  5. Turn off heat and add Parmesan.
  6. Serve with more herbs and green onion on top.

