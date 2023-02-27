Concerned citizens sick of litter on popular Tuscaloosa road

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A part of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Tuscaloosa doesn’t look all that pretty right now, as pointed out to WBRC by a concerned citizen.

We’re talking about tires, paper trash, buckets, even an old road construction sign littering both sides of the road.

As a point of reference this is one mile south of the McDonald Hughes Community Center.

Concerned citizen Jerry Carter says it’s been an on-going problem for decades. It is not only a terrible eyesore but a nuisance in the community because this is all so preventable.

Carter has also noticed parts of dead animals.

“Just decades of just filth. It’s a dumping ground. I mean 18-wheeler tires. Carcasses of dead animals. I mean just have everything down through here. I just think a better job could be done to maintain it and keep it clean and maybe one day develop it,” said Carter.

According to city records, this part of town is in city district two. We’ve reached out to councilwoman Raevan Howard to get her take on the matter, but we haven’t been able to reach her.

