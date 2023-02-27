LawCall
Chelsea man charged with distribution of obscene material of child

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit has arrested a man for Distribution of Obscene Material of a Child.

Police say 61-year-old James Edward Franklin was arrested Feb. 24 at his residence in Chelsea.

The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation by the Homewood Police Department and the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

According to police, Franklin has been charged with 4 counts of Distribution of Obscene Material of a Child and is being held in the Shelby County Jail on $1 million bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Police tell WBRC more charges against Franklin are expected to follow.

