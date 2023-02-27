LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabamians lost over $53M to fraud in 2022, FTC says

The report shows Alabamians lost well over $53 million to fraud in 2022.
The report shows Alabamians lost well over $53 million to fraud in 2022.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians have lost millions upon millions of dollars to fraud, according to recent data from the Federal Trade Commission.

The report shows Alabamians lost well over $53 million to fraud in 2022.

“I’ve received many calls about my car’s extended warranty,” said Montgomery resident William Fritz.

He has received calls from strangers asking for money. Fritz has also heard of people getting fraudulent texts and Snapchats.

It has become an increasingly common problem across the United States. In 2022, Americans reported losing nearly $8.8 billion to fraud, $3 billion more than the previous year.

People reported losing more money to investment scams as well as imposter scams.

“We get calls almost every week about someone being scammed or a potential scam,” said Tony Garrett with the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

He wants the community to be aware of suspicious calls from people asking for money to get family members out of jail.

Garrett added that scammers are impersonating government offices to seem legitimate. People who fall victim to fraud should take swift action.

“Go ahead and call your financial institution and put a block on your accounts, credit cards, checking accounts, savings accounts, then call the police,” Garrett said.

People who have been scammed are also encouraged to reach out to the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers for help at 215-STOP.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Johnson Hammett
Gadsden woman charged with promoting prison contraband
Residents in Shelby County are being contacted by scammers attempting to collect on debt.
Scammers seeking payment targeting Shelby County residents
Warrior Police recovered over 10 pounds of marijuana packaged for sale, along with multiple...
Search warrant leads to drug trafficking charges in Warrior
Bessemer police officer hit by a car on duty
WBRC stock graphic
Friday night crash claims the life of Berry woman

Latest News

Leeds Police Department made a drug bust Friday, seizing fentanyl.
Leeds Police Chief says fewer overdoses are happening in city
Birmingham plans to host HBCU SpringComing for the second year.
HBCU SpringComing festival headed to Birmingham for second year
Rachael “Ronnie” Attical
UPDATE: Missing Bessemer 13-year-old may have travelled to Philadelphia
Stillman College student Arick Evans (left) recently finished up his donation drive for Selma...
Stillman College student delivers final load to Selma storm survivors
Lee County Sheriff
Lee County inmate dies in custody