Activists gather at Railroad Park to rally on war in Ukraine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ukrainian activists in Birmingham gathered at Railroad Park Saturday to rally and show posters about the tragedies that have happened each week since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

Ukrainians came together remember this past year together and call for support to defend their freedom by joint forces to achieve victory together.

Birmingham’s rally was a part of a worldwide mass meeting. Activists around the world, including over 60 North American cities, came together to give thanks for support in the fight for freedom, which continues in Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine has been going on for nine years and Feb. 24 marks one year since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Over the course of the year, Russia has been systematically destroying Ukraine and committing war crimes. Despite this, Ukrainians continuously defend their homeland and the world from the aggression of the terrorist country.

“When the world gave us three days, we gave them a year. Ukrainians have been inspiring the people of the world and will continue to be a beacon of light through unity. Over 60 North American cities will be proudly rallying together to thank the world for standing by us and asking for continued support until the end. When the world gave us three days, we would deliver a victory that is a victory for all the countries of the free world.” - Aleksandr Krapivkin, KLYCH.

Over the last year, Ukraine has shown the whole world its capability and strive for freedom and independence, its desire to build and defend democracy.

