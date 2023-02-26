Seniors feeling the sting of rising inflation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The rising cost of everything is making it harder for some seniors to make ends meet. But, some Alabama organizations are trying to step in and help.

The program director for Positive Maturity Heather Lamey says many seniors were already struggling during the pandemic, and, since January, they have helped dozens of families to the tune of $15,000.

Lamey says that money went to 41 families to help with gas and electric bills. The agency helps seniors aged 55 and older, but Lamey say the average age seniors they help is 72. And lately, she says, they’ve been getting more calls from seniors who need help with medications and rent.

“We’ve definitely felt the impact,” Lamey said. “We have seen a rise in phone calls for assistance. They’re in a deficit of about $200, at least $200 to $700 a month after they have paid their bills and they’re still short to make ends meet.”

Lamey believes even more people will need help as SNAP benefits end next month.

