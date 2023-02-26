REV Birmingham releases downtown brewery trail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - REV Birmingham recently released a downtown brewery trail for beer lovers to check out and follow.

It features 12 locally owned breweries:

Monday Night Brewing Co. Good People Brewing Company Birmingham District Brewing Company Uproot Brewing Company TrimTab Brewing Company Hi-Wire Brewing Birmingham Back Forty Beer Company Birmingham Ghost Train Brewing Co. Ferus Artisan Ales Avondale Brewing Company Cahaba Brewing Company True Story Brewing Company

Natalia Duran-Whyte, the communications coordinator for REV Birmingham says the goal is to promote small businesses. Whether you’re a visitor, you’re new to the area, or you’re a brewery veteran, she says the trail helps people navigate some of the best the Magic City has to offer!

“There’s a lot of character that Birmingham offers that other small cities don’t -- small and upcoming cities -- don’t,” she said. “So I think it’s important to continue supporting small businesses like breweries and small coffee shops and retail that make Birmingham unique and authentic.”

There are a few other trails she is working on too, including a coffee trail, a cocktail trail, and maybe even an art trail.

The Downtown Birmingham Brewery Trail can be found by clicking here.

