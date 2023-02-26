LawCall
REV Birmingham releases downtown brewery trail

REV Birmingham released a local brewery trail.
REV Birmingham released a local brewery trail.
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - REV Birmingham recently released a downtown brewery trail for beer lovers to check out and follow.

It features 12 locally owned breweries:

  1. Monday Night Brewing Co.
  2. Good People Brewing Company
  3. Birmingham District Brewing Company
  4. Uproot Brewing Company
  5. TrimTab Brewing Company
  6. Hi-Wire Brewing Birmingham
  7. Back Forty Beer Company Birmingham
  8. Ghost Train Brewing Co.
  9. Ferus Artisan Ales
  10. Avondale Brewing Company
  11. Cahaba Brewing Company
  12. True Story Brewing Company

Natalia Duran-Whyte, the communications coordinator for REV Birmingham says the goal is to promote small businesses. Whether you’re a visitor, you’re new to the area, or you’re a brewery veteran, she says the trail helps people navigate some of the best the Magic City has to offer!

“There’s a lot of character that Birmingham offers that other small cities don’t -- small and upcoming cities -- don’t,” she said. “So I think it’s important to continue supporting small businesses like breweries and small coffee shops and retail that make Birmingham unique and authentic.”

There are a few other trails she is working on too, including a coffee trail, a cocktail trail, and maybe even an art trail.

The Downtown Birmingham Brewery Trail can be found by clicking here.

