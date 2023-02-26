LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Montgomery Motor Speedway to hold 59th annual Alabama 200

Montgomery Motor Speedway will hold the 59th annual Alabama 200 "Hunt for the BEAR" on Mar. 4.
Montgomery Motor Speedway will hold the 59th annual Alabama 200 "Hunt for the BEAR" on Mar. 4.(Montgomery Motor Speedway)
By James Hayes
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 59th annual Alabama 200 “Hunt for the BEAR” will take place on Mar. 4 at Montgomery Motor Speedway, with the gates opening at 4 p.m., and will feature some of the greatest Pro Late Model drivers in the nation.

Throughout the event’s rich history, MMS and race fans have seen many racing legends win the race, such as Bobby and Donnie Allison, Richard Petty, Red Farmer, and Chase Elliott.

Last year’s race was capped off with a victory by Hunter Robbins, who broke a seven-year winless streak in the Alabama 200. Robbins gambled at the race’s midway point and elected not to pit during a caution on lap 109.

The gamble paid off when a late race caution flag came out, allowing Robbins to get a fresh set of tires with only 38 laps remaining. Robbins then gained 13 positions and was in an excellent starting spot for the race’s final restart. Robbins, with fresher tires, was able to overtake the race leader, and the local driver was finally able to get the victory in the coveted “Hunt for the BEAR” race.

Entries for this season’s race feature many drivers from all over the southeast but as far as Michigan.

The night will also feature Street Stock racing along with the Modifieds of Mayhem tour, which will race in the “Hunt for the BEAR 59.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Johnson Hammett
Gadsden woman charged with promoting prison contraband
Residents in Shelby County are being contacted by scammers attempting to collect on debt.
Scammers seeking payment targeting Shelby County residents
Bessemer police officer hit by a car on duty
WBRC stock graphic
Friday night crash claims the life of Berry woman
Local, state and federal authorities shared details on Thursday about a major drug bust that...
4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 pounds of meth seized during joint drug bust

Latest News

UAB honors seniors before game
UAB sends seniors out right with dominate win Wednesday night
Wendell Green Jr. scored 13 of his 23 points in the final six minutes — including going 6 for 6...
Green scores 23, Broome 19 as Auburn beats Ole Miss 78-74
Alabama forward Brandon Miller, left, dribbles the ball against South Carolina forward Gregory...
Embattled Miller leads No. 2 Alabama past Gamecocks in OT
Source: WBRC video
Umpire shortage limiting baseball season in Alabama