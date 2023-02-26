LawCall
Montgomery Fire/Rescue extinguishes fire at fuel terminal

MF/R responded to a fire at a fuel terminal tank farm.
MF/R responded to a fire at a fuel terminal tank farm.(Montgomery Fire/Rescue)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Saturday, Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at a local fuel terminal tank farm.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue units Engine 4, Engine 20, Engine 2, Truck 41, Rescue 96, Car 31, HazMat 60&62 with Foam Trailer, Heavy Rescue 76 arrived on the scene where flames were visible from an unpressurized filing pipe beside a 42,000-gallon ethanol tank.

According to MF/R, hand lines were laid to cool the tank initially, and then a foam application was applied.

After a few moments of that tactic, the crew was able to close the main valve and slow down the leak to extinguish any remaining fire.

MF/R responded to a fire at a fuel terminal tank farm.(Montgomery Fire/Rescue)

There were no injuries, and an additional foam layer was applied before crews turned the scene over to the plant manager.

No further information is available at this time.

