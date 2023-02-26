LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Home invasion leaves 1 injured, 3 in custody

Three people were arrested following a home invasion in Kimberly.
Three people were arrested following a home invasion in Kimberly.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLY, Ala. (WBRC) - Three people are in custody following a home invasion in Kimberly on Saturday.

Police Chief Ricky Pridmore said the incident happened just before 7 p.m., adding it was a home invasion, kidnapping, and robbery.

Pridmore said no one was taken from the residence, but that one person was injured during the break-in.

Two females and a male were taken into custody, but he says it is still an active investigation.

“Just really want to stress to the public that this can happen anywhere at any time,” Pridmore said, adding that this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. “Please be aware of your surroundings anyone following you or vehicles following you.”

Authorities said more information will be available when the suspects are formally charged.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Johnson Hammett
Gadsden woman charged with promoting prison contraband
Residents in Shelby County are being contacted by scammers attempting to collect on debt.
Scammers seeking payment targeting Shelby County residents
Bessemer police officer hit by a car on duty
WBRC stock graphic
Friday night crash claims the life of Berry woman
Local, state and federal authorities shared details on Thursday about a major drug bust that...
4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 pounds of meth seized during joint drug bust

Latest News

The story of Cocaine Bear is that of a black bear found dead in Georgia in 1985 after ingesting...
‘Cocaine Bear’ gets high with $23.1M, ‘Ant-Man’ sinks fast
MF/R responded to a fire at a fuel terminal tank farm.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue extinguishes fire at fuel terminal
Shooting in Calera injures 3 bystanders, suspect in custody
Source: WBRC video
Seniors feeling the sting of rising inflation