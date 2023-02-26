FIRST ALERT: Foggy, mild today, active weather week ahead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Wind Advisory has been been issued from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Also a Dense Fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for north Alabama. Visibility may be less than a quarter mild in areas of dense fog.

This morning rain free conditions have returned and are expected through the day today. Clouds will gradually diminish through the afternoon with highs near 75 degrees. Overnight lows tonight will be near 60 degrees.

Then, an active weather pattern begins including tomorrow’s Wind Advisory, followed by a pleasant, mild Tuesday. Showers will return Wednesday followed by a chance for strong-to-severe storms Thursday into Friday. The exact strength and timing of the system will be determined in part on the development of an area of low pressure along the Gulf Coast which may help prevent the development of stronger storms across the area. We are still expected to see the potential for widespread rain north of a warm front which will move north during the second half of the week.

Finally, another cold front is expected to move through the area Friday followed by sunny, cooler conditions going into the upcoming weekend.

