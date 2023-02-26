City of Southside releases 2040 strategic master plan draft, asking for resident feedback

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - A small city in Etowah County is preparing for continued growth. After 16 months of research, outreach, and development, Southside released a draft of their 2040 strategic plan.

“Our community’s going to continue to grow,” said Mayor Dana Snyder. “We’re the fastest growing city in Etowah County.”

Snyder says in 2010, the city’s population was a little over 8,000. As of the 2020 census, it’s grown to more than 9,000.

“We decided that with a master plan, we would be able to plan for the future but also preserve our values and the things the community enjoys about the way it is currently,” said the mayor, adding that over a thousand residents helped craft the plan called Southside Next.

One of the biggest items in the plan she’s excited about is creating a town center or a main street where people can eat, shop, and visit. While economic development is big, Mayor Snyder says public safety and transportation is too.

“[We want to] replace or build a new two lane bridge that goes northbound across the Coosa River. We’re currently with a one lane bridge so it causes a lot of congestion, safety issues.”

She hopes the current, historic bridge could be turned into a walking or biking bridge.

The mayor says it’s all to enhance the city people already know and love:

“There is no better place to live than the city of Southside. It is the loveliest village on the Coosa.”

