Scammers seeking payment targeting Shelby County residents

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam that is targeting residents claiming to be from the “tax processing unit” or the “Shelby County public judgement records.”

According to the SCSO, however, none of those departments exist in Shelby County and they will never threaten immediate action to settle any debts.

Theses scams continue to surprise the authorities at the sheriff’s office. LT. Nathan Kendrick said scammers are always finding new ways.

“Citizens get calls from somebody claiming to be me, Lt. Kendrick from the sheriff’s office, and if you don’t pay us this money we are going to come out and arrest you,” he said.

The letter appears to be official, with a filing number, a form number, a date, debt amount, and filing date.

“What looks a lot like your W-2 comes in that you have to tear the perforated side off and it looks very official, but it wasn’t anything besides a scam,” Kendrick said.

LT. Kendrick said they are just looking for quick and easy money, targeting those not prepared and not paying attention to detail.

“Never give your personal information out unless you know they are a trusted source and it’s who they are saying they are,” he said.

LT. Kendrick said nowadays Shelby County deputies talk to someone every day who is a victim or has come into contact with a scammer.

He encourages everyone to contact their local law enforcement agency if they feel they are victim to a scam.

