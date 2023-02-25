LawCall
Repairs planned for I-59 NB in St. Clair County
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Beginning the morning of March 1, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will begin asphalt patching on Interstate 59 northbound in St. Clair County.

Lane closures will be in place between mile markers 148 and 156 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 1 and March 2.

ALDOT asks motorists to observe work zone speed limits and use extreme caution. Drivers may want to consider using alternate routes or adjusting arrival/departure times.

The work being done on I-59 is part of ALDOT’s Construction Operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.

Bessemer police officer hit by a car on duty