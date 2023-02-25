Repairs planned for I-59 NB in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Beginning the morning of March 1, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will begin asphalt patching on Interstate 59 northbound in St. Clair County.

Lane closures will be in place between mile markers 148 and 156 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 1 and March 2.

ALDOT asks motorists to observe work zone speed limits and use extreme caution. Drivers may want to consider using alternate routes or adjusting arrival/departure times.

The work being done on I-59 is part of ALDOT’s Construction Operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.