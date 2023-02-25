LawCall
Local leaders urging residents to take advantage of tax free weekend

Severe weather preparedness tax free weekend
By Bryan Henry
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEST ALABAMA, Ala. (WBRC) - With Alabama’s Severe Weather Preparedness sales tax holiday underway, now is the time to save money on weather related supplies.

The official holiday kicked off Friday morning and this is the time to start buying certain items that could literally save your life in the next storm.

In Greene County, Eutaw has seen three tornadoes in the last nine months. Thankfully, there were no deaths and no major injuries reported.

Eutaw town spokesman Corey Martin is strongly encouraging residents there to spend a few dollars and save on the sales tax while you can. Items such as cell batteries, a battery powered weather radio, a battery powered light, things to help keep people informed, weather aware and protected, are on the list of items that are tax free this weekend.

“You know, for the sales tax holiday, especially with the severe weather season coming, this is a good time to buy flashlights, batteries for weather radios,” Martin said. “If you plan to buy a generator or something, this is one of those times you can definitely save 10% without paying taxes.”

“I always encourage everybody to have a helmet, any type of helmet, because we see so many head injuries in tornadoes,” said Hale County EMA Director Russ Weeden. “So, try to have a helmet and a weather radio.”

As a weather sidebar, Corey Martin says they are just short of $2,500 dollars from getting their new weather camera installed on the water tank behind Eutaw City Hall. Martin says they’re in discussions with the Black Belt Community Foundation about a potential grant.

