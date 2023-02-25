Helena addressing flooding issues at Joe Tucker Park

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rains in the past have cause major flooding near Joe Tucker Park in Helena, but a fix is on the way along with some upgrades,

So far, crews were able to do some maintenance of the pond by adding a new electronic valve system to help with flooding in the area.

The pond at the park has been around for 40 years and has never been cleaned out and, because of growth and build up, the pond is now about 10 to 12 feet deep.

A couple of new park additions include a new bridge, disc golf course, parking spaces and the pond will be restocked with fish.

City officials also say crews will repave and widen the roads in the park allowing more than one car to drive around the park at a time.

Park and Rec Director Bill Miller said this project is coming in at a little over $1 million with renovations to the entrance of the park and clean up still underway.

“The original decision to make the upgrades here at Joe Tucker Park was for our lake maintenance and flooding concerns downstream,” Miller said. “As well as an overall facelift to make the park more enjoyable for our residents.”

The entire park project is about 80 percent complete. City leaders are hoping everything will be done and you can be fishing there by early spring.

