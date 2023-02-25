Friday night crash claims the life of Berry woman

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County on Friday night.

Casey M. Jackson, 30, of Berry, was pronounced dead at the scene after her car collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by Juan Sebastian of Northport.

The crash happened at approximately 11:44 p.m. near mile marker 204 on U.S. Highway 43, approximately two miles north of Northport.

Authorities say that Jackson was not using her seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Sebastian was injured in the accident and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

