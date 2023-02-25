FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers, mild temps for Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A cold front which pushed through the area yesterday has gone stationary to the south and will move back north through the morning, bringing a chance for scattered showers through the day with the best chances for rain across northern parts of the region.

Clouds will persist along with mild conditions through the weekend with afternoon temperatures topping 75 degrees, about 15 degrees above normal for the season with mild temperatures continuing overnight.

By Monday another storm system will develop to the north and as it shifts north and east winds across the area will increase into the 20-25 mph range with gusts of 35-40 mph or possibly higher in Northwest Alabama. A line of showers or even possibly a thunderstorm will develop but stronger storms are not expected.

Sunshine returns Tuesday but beyond conditions remain unsettled and somewhat uncertain. it now appears there will be a chance for a few showers by Wednesday afternoon with increasing rain chances by Wednesday night.

The timing and strength of the next system then remains uncertain, but it appears it will bring scattered to numerous rain chances through the end of next week.

