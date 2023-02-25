LawCall
Bessemer police officer hit by a car on duty

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Bessemer Police officer was injured Saturday morning while investigating an overdose, according to the Bessemer Police Department.

The suspect was behind the wheel of a car when the officer arrived. Bessemer PD says the officer was hit when the suspect suddenly drove away.

Bessemer PD says the officer has a broken foot.

The suspect was located at a home in Hoover where he again fled on foot, according to Bessemer PD. Hoover PD assisted and arrested the subject, and then turned suspect over to Bessemer PD.

The suspect is currently in the custody of Bessemer PD.

We will update this story as more information is released.

