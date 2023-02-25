2022 murder of 16-year-old girl and 49-year-old man remains unsolved

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have hit a dead end in the murder case of a 16-year-old girl and a 49-year-old Birmingham man killed last January, and now they are asking for your help.

Wenonah High School Student, Yasmine Wright, was struck by a stray bullet on her way home from work at the Birmingham Zoo. Police believe that same gunman also killed Ed Harris that night.

Birmingham Police tell WBRC they are looking for a slender Black man that was inside a black Lexus that night, January 8th, 2022. They believe he was the only shooter, but they are also searching for other passengers in the car.

BPD recovered the black car from the crime scene the night of the murders, but officers said they have investigated all of their evidence and leads.

“He has followed up on the evidence he had that evening,” Officer Truman Fitzgerald with BPD said. “We have run out of our evidence trail and we need public help on this one.”

They don’t know if the suspect is still in the area, but believe he was targeting Harris only. BPD said they can’t share why they believe Harris was being targeted, but that he was also innocent. He was shot while ridding a motorcycle. Wright was hit by a stray bullet while driving home from work with her aunt. Officers are just looking for someone else to come forward with another piece of evidence, that can help lead to an arrest.

“Suspects like to speak, there is just no way around that,” Officer Truman Fitzgerald with BPD said. “They like to brag about what they have done. Please come forward. It could be the smallest tip, just give us something. We will take anything that we can to get justice for these families.”

Officers said coming forward can also help prevent future crimes.

“We are seeing individuals going out and committing two or three additional homicides, aside from their first one,” Fitzgerald said. “Just know, if you have information that leads to an arrest, you might not just be helping that homicide victim, you may be preventing a future homicide.”

BPD said they are still checking in with both victim’s family and are hoping to bring them justice.

If you know anything about the case, please contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or you can call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.