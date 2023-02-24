LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

UAB sends seniors out right with dominate win Wednesday night

UAB honors seniors before game
UAB honors seniors before game(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -UAB dominated on Senior Night Wednesday at Bartow Arena. The Blazers beat Rice 85-57 in front of a rowdy crowd ready to send the six seniors out winners.

UAB has won eight of its last nine games as they enter the final contests of the regular season. UAB’s record-breaker was in business again Wednesday. Jordan “Jelly” Walker finished with 32 points and eight assists. It was his eighth 30-point game of his UAB career, passing Coach Andy Kennedy for the most in program history.

Watch Jordan Walker show off his moves to Mike Dubberly:

UAB Basketball Star Jordan Jelly Walker Shows Off Skills to Mike Dubberly

Walker reflected on his final time in Bartow Arena. The New York native said playing for UAB has meant the world to him.

“Best two years of my life,” Walker said. “Not even on the court, but off the court. Most at peace I’ve been...most joy. Playing basketball only added that much to it,’ Walker said.

He went on to thank UAB fans for the support the last two season.

“God brought me here to change my life and it 100% did,” Walker said. “Special shout-out to Andy Kennedy-for him to bring me here and allow me to be me and challenge me day in and day out that meant everything,” Walker explained.

UAB hits the road for a contest with Western Kentucky Saturday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man involved in I-65 fatal crash identified
Kristen Amber Ball
Over 2 pounds meth, other drugs found in Etowah Co. home
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
Miguel Alejandro Herrera Barajas
Woman found dead in hotel room

Latest News

Wendell Green Jr. scored 13 of his 23 points in the final six minutes — including going 6 for 6...
Green scores 23, Broome 19 as Auburn beats Ole Miss 78-74
Alabama forward Brandon Miller, left, dribbles the ball against South Carolina forward Gregory...
Embattled Miller leads No. 2 Alabama past Gamecocks in OT
Source: WBRC video
Umpire shortage limiting baseball season in Alabama
Historic Rickwood Field will receive $375,000 for capital improvements following Tuesday's vote
Two rival high schools honor Black History Month with a game of baseball at Rickwood Field