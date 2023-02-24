UAB sends seniors out right with dominate win Wednesday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -UAB dominated on Senior Night Wednesday at Bartow Arena. The Blazers beat Rice 85-57 in front of a rowdy crowd ready to send the six seniors out winners.

UAB has won eight of its last nine games as they enter the final contests of the regular season. UAB’s record-breaker was in business again Wednesday. Jordan “Jelly” Walker finished with 32 points and eight assists. It was his eighth 30-point game of his UAB career, passing Coach Andy Kennedy for the most in program history.

Watch Jordan Walker show off his moves to Mike Dubberly:

UAB Basketball Star Jordan Jelly Walker Shows Off Skills to Mike Dubberly

Walker reflected on his final time in Bartow Arena. The New York native said playing for UAB has meant the world to him.

“Best two years of my life,” Walker said. “Not even on the court, but off the court. Most at peace I’ve been...most joy. Playing basketball only added that much to it,’ Walker said.

He went on to thank UAB fans for the support the last two season.

“God brought me here to change my life and it 100% did,” Walker said. “Special shout-out to Andy Kennedy-for him to bring me here and allow me to be me and challenge me day in and day out that meant everything,” Walker explained.

UAB hits the road for a contest with Western Kentucky Saturday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.