LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Stillman College hosts free home buyers event

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The dream of owning a home comes with obstacles some folks have difficulty achieving. This weekend, a college is partnering with one group to help people make that dream a reality.

Stillman College is partnering with NACA for free workshops for homebuyers.

NACA stands for Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America. It’s a nonprofit, community advocacy and home ownership organization that helps people take the first step to home ownership.

NACA’s “Best in America Mortgage” plan includes no down payment, no closing costs or fees and other cost savers for homebuyers. Together, it and Stillman will host “Achieve the Dream,” a free home-buyer workshops for the Tuscaloosa community.

The event is happening Saturday, Feb. 25, on the Stillman College campus.

“As rent prices continue to skyrocket, with the proper financial education and mortgage assistance, you can purchase a home, achieve the dream, and pay far less that what the current market rate is. And so, we thought it was particularly needed for the Tuscaloosa community,” Dr. Victoria Boman, Stillman College Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness explained.

Two free four-hour home buyer workshops are set for Saturday at Stillman. One starts at 9 a.m., the other is at 2 p.m.

You must register online first. You can do so at this link.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man involved in I-65 fatal crash identified
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Kristen Amber Ball
Over 2 pounds meth, other drugs found in Etowah Co. home
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
Miguel Alejandro Herrera Barajas
Woman found dead in hotel room

Latest News

New initiative to uplift Black entrepreneurs
Prosper seeks to coordinate growth of Black-owned businesses
Source: WBRC video
Achieve the Dream housing workshop
The town of Brookside is facing another lawsuit. A man claims officers violated his civil...
New lawsuit against Brookside claims man was left “naked in cold cell” with over $15,000 in fines and court costs
The old Quik Mart sits at the corner of 15th Street in McFarland Boulevard. It was damaged...
Owner given 60 days to clean up old gas station at 15th Street/McFarland Blvd in Tuscaloosa