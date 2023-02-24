Stillman College hosts free home buyers event

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The dream of owning a home comes with obstacles some folks have difficulty achieving. This weekend, a college is partnering with one group to help people make that dream a reality.

Stillman College is partnering with NACA for free workshops for homebuyers.

NACA stands for Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America. It’s a nonprofit, community advocacy and home ownership organization that helps people take the first step to home ownership.

NACA’s “Best in America Mortgage” plan includes no down payment, no closing costs or fees and other cost savers for homebuyers. Together, it and Stillman will host “Achieve the Dream,” a free home-buyer workshops for the Tuscaloosa community.

The event is happening Saturday, Feb. 25, on the Stillman College campus.

“As rent prices continue to skyrocket, with the proper financial education and mortgage assistance, you can purchase a home, achieve the dream, and pay far less that what the current market rate is. And so, we thought it was particularly needed for the Tuscaloosa community,” Dr. Victoria Boman, Stillman College Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness explained.

Two free four-hour home buyer workshops are set for Saturday at Stillman. One starts at 9 a.m., the other is at 2 p.m.

You must register online first. You can do so at this link.

