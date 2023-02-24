State Representative talks about possible tax rebate for Alabamians

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama lawmakers will get together in March to discuss high priority issues at the 2023 regular session.

One item many folks are hearing about is the possibility of tax rebates that could put money back in your pocket.

Right now, we don’t really know how much those rebates could be, but leaders in Montgomery have said they’re working with the governor on a plan for them.

State Representative Leigh Hulsey says Alabama has the healthiest budget, meaning no risk for cuts.

Right now, everything is fully funded. However, a large portion of revenue the state has comes from COVID relief funding which is not reoccurring money.

Lawmakers have to keep in mind that we are facing some economic uncertainties with inflation and interest rates still higher than what they were two years ago.

Hulsey said they have to be very careful that they don’t go into a spending debt situation while also remembering that this is still taxpayer money that needs to be used to meet the needs of citizens.

“We are going to see; I think a lot of different proposals,” Hulsey said. “I think you are going to see tax rebate proposals; you’ll see tax cuts being proposed and you’ll also see savings for those rainy-day type things being proposed.”

Hulsey will be hosting listening sessions for folks on March 1 and 2 in Hoover and Helena.

